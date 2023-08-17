Credit Suisse AG Grows Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,286,624 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 301,139 shares during the period. Tesla makes up approximately 1.1% of Credit Suisse AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.17% of Tesla worth $1,096,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 451.9% during the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 149 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $1,044,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,275,544. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $1,044,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,275,544. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $279,731.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,403,395.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,979 shares of company stock worth $17,460,657 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $185.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.30.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $224.05. The stock had a trading volume of 46,497,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,148,188. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $261.03 and its 200 day moving average is $212.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $711.13 billion, a PE ratio of 63.68, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 2.07. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $313.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The business had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

