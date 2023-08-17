Credit Suisse AG Decreases Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 453,698 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 59,943 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.30% of BlackRock worth $303,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BLK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth $1,037,009,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 104,159.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 697,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $494,269,000 after buying an additional 696,830 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,335,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,363,708,000 after buying an additional 430,524 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter worth about $187,527,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 277.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 317,614 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $242,711,000 after buying an additional 233,568 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BLK. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $928.00 to $921.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $785.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $770.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $881.00 to $888.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $767.69.

BlackRock Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of BLK traded up $6.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $678.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,719. The company’s 50-day moving average is $706.66 and its 200-day moving average is $686.57. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $503.12 and a 52-week high of $785.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.52 by $0.76. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.36 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 464,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,399,315. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total value of $1,525,611.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at $4,520,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total transaction of $14,989,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 464,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,399,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

