Cosmos Price Hits $7.95 on Exchanges (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $2.75 billion and $133.77 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for approximately $7.95 or 0.00027989 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Cosmos has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00040165 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00013202 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000191 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00004270 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002697 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00004438 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

ATOM uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 284,010,631 coins and its circulating supply is 346,608,690 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

