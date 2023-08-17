Cormark Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR)

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Auto Prop Reit in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 16th. Cormark analyst S. Srinivas now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.96. Cormark also issued estimates for Auto Prop Reit’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Get Auto Prop Reit alerts:

Auto Prop Reit Price Performance

Auto Prop Reit Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th.

About Auto Prop Reit

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 64 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately 2.5 million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Québec.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Prop Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Prop Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.