Copa (NYSE:CPA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 2,684,173 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 414% from the previous session’s volume of 522,608 shares.The stock last traded at $94.77 and had previously closed at $95.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Copa from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Copa from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Copa from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Copa from $138.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.50.

Get Copa alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Copa

Copa Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.09. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.30.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The transportation company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.67. Copa had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The company had revenue of $809.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Copa’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 14.22 EPS for the current year.

Copa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Copa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.83%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Copa

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Copa in the second quarter worth $381,000. Sagil Capital LLP lifted its stake in Copa by 36.8% in the second quarter. Sagil Capital LLP now owns 60,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,635,000 after buying an additional 16,134 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Capital Management lifted its stake in Copa by 5.7% in the second quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 58,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,414,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Copa in the second quarter valued at $1,061,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Copa by 185.0% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 6,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Copa Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.