CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,960,000 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the July 15th total of 3,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 379,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on CNMD shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of CONMED from $128.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. CL King initiated coverage on CONMED in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on CONMED from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of CONMED in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on CONMED from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.67.

CONMED Price Performance

Shares of CONMED stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $110.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,822. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $127.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.35. CONMED has a one year low of $71.09 and a one year high of $138.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.38.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. CONMED had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $317.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CONMED will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

CONMED Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. CONMED’s payout ratio is 28.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CONMED news, VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total transaction of $181,335.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 63 shares in the company, valued at $7,616.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Brian Concannon sold 812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.01, for a total transaction of $104,756.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,335 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,308.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stanley W. Peters III sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total value of $181,335.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,616.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,012 shares of company stock worth $1,301,868. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CONMED

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNMD. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CONMED by 586.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in CONMED by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in CONMED during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in CONMED by 712.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CONMED by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

