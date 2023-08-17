Conflux (CFX) One Day Volume Reaches $44.77 Million

Conflux (CFX) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. In the last seven days, Conflux has traded down 12.3% against the US dollar. Conflux has a market capitalization of $491.87 million and $44.77 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conflux coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000556 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27,917.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.56 or 0.00267070 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $204.71 or 0.00733254 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00014073 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $149.99 or 0.00537271 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00057531 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000063 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.64 or 0.00109751 BTC.

Conflux Profile

Conflux is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 3,167,449,681 coins. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 3,167,280,386.6364446 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.15910401 USD and is down -8.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 107 active market(s) with $49,504,959.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

