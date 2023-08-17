Concorde Financial Corp Buys New Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 269,129 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,356,000. Energy Transfer comprises 2.4% of Concorde Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ET. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 109,332.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,943,387 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,732,348,000 after acquiring an additional 145,810,023 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,339,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $906,146,000 after purchasing an additional 13,220,435 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 42,600,549 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $505,669,000 after purchasing an additional 15,361,035 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 26,633,745 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $316,143,000 after buying an additional 1,104,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 22,600,697 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $252,902,000 after buying an additional 184,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Energy Transfer Price Performance

Shares of ET stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.92. The company had a trading volume of 11,381,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,502,321. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.70. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $10.02 and a one year high of $13.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.74.

Energy Transfer Cuts Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 11.85%. Energy Transfer’s revenue was down 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.60%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 103.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Transfer

In other news, EVP Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.43 per share, with a total value of $124,300.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 1,303,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,196,973.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.57.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ET

Energy Transfer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,945 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.