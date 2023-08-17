COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMS) Short Interest Down 8.5% in July

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 94,100 shares, a decrease of 8.5% from the July 15th total of 102,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in COMSovereign stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 193,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.27% of COMSovereign as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.04% of the company’s stock.

COMSovereign Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COMS traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.51. 19,309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,325. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.72 and its 200-day moving average is $2.00. COMSovereign has a 1-year low of $1.44 and a 1-year high of $17.00.

About COMSovereign

COMSovereign Holding Corp. provides technologically-advanced telecom solutions for network operators, mobile device carriers, governmental units, and other enterprises worldwide. The company offers packet microwave solutions that transmit broadband voice, video, and data, as well as enable service providers, government agencies, enterprises, and other organizations; and in-band full-duplex technologies that alleviate the performance limitations of the principal transmission technologies.

Featured Stories

