Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

CPSI traded down $0.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.42. The stock had a trading volume of 99,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,632. The stock has a market cap of $268.05 million, a PE ratio of 55.82, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.73. Computer Programs and Systems has a one year low of $18.40 and a one year high of $32.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.70 and a 200-day moving average of $26.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPSI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 225.0% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Cornerstone Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 95.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems in the second quarter worth about $51,000. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

