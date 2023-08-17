Comparing Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) and New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC)

Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Free Report) and New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.9% of Vista Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.6% of New Found Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% of Vista Gold shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Vista Gold alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vista Gold and New Found Gold’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vista Gold N/A N/A -$4.93 million ($0.06) -8.03 New Found Gold N/A N/A -$69.22 million ($0.33) -13.27

Analyst Ratings

New Found Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vista Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Vista Gold and New Found Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vista Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00 New Found Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00

Vista Gold currently has a consensus target price of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 419.21%. New Found Gold has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 105.48%. Given Vista Gold’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Vista Gold is more favorable than New Found Gold.

Volatility and Risk

Vista Gold has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Found Gold has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Vista Gold and New Found Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vista Gold N/A -70.77% -64.68% New Found Gold N/A -109.46% -83.70%

Summary

Vista Gold beats New Found Gold on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vista Gold

(Get Free Report)

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory, Australia. Vista Gold Corp. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

About New Found Gold

(Get Free Report)

New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. It holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 94 mineral licenses and 6,649 claims covering an area of 166,225 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland; and the Lucky Strike project comprising 11,684 hectares located in Kirkland Lake, Ontario. The company was formerly known as Palisade Resources Corp. and changed its name to New Found Gold Corp. in June 2017. New Found Gold Corp. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.