Cole G. Carter Sells 5,000 Shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Stock

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) EVP Cole G. Carter sold 5,000 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total value of $51,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 231,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,390,215.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CoreCivic Stock Performance

Shares of CoreCivic stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $10.24. 730,591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 920,203. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. CoreCivic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.84 and a twelve month high of $13.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.46.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.21). CoreCivic had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $463.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CXW has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CoreCivic in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $11.50 target price on shares of CoreCivic in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in CoreCivic in the second quarter valued at approximately $858,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in CoreCivic in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in CoreCivic by 28.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 223,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 49,030 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CoreCivic in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in CoreCivic in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CoreCivic Company Profile

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

