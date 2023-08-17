CoinEx Token Trading 4.2% Higher Over Last Week (CET)

CoinEx Token (CET) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. One CoinEx Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0340 or 0.00000119 BTC on major exchanges. CoinEx Token has a total market capitalization of $130.01 million and $289,920.70 worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CoinEx Token has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CoinEx Token Coin Profile

CoinEx Token was first traded on March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,821,229,959 coins. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CoinEx Token is www.coinex.org.

Buying and Selling CoinEx Token

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinEx Token (CET) is the native token of CoinEx Chain, which is a public chain created specifically for decentralized exchange (DEX) purposes. The CoinEx DEX aims to create a decentralized trading system governed by the community and transparent trading rules, allowing users to control their assets. CoinEx Chain includes three public chains – DEX Chain, Smart Chain, and Privacy Chain – that focus on trading, smart contracts, and privacy, respectively. These three chains operate in parallel to create a decentralized public chain ecosystem. The CoinEx Chain mainnet was launched in November 2019.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinEx Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinEx Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

