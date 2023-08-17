CNB Bank Purchases 833 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up about 2.0% of CNB Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. CNB Bank’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Ergoteles LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in AbbVie by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,242,000 after purchasing an additional 33,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at AbbVie
In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,262,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
AbbVie Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $151.14. 2,131,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,843,642. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $140.97 and a 200-day moving average of $147.64. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.96 and a 52-week high of $168.11.
AbbVie Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 121.81%.
About AbbVie
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.
