CNB Bank Purchases 469 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

CNB Bank raised its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,003 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 469 shares during the quarter. Target comprises about 1.1% of CNB Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. CNB Bank’s holdings in Target were worth $1,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 95,980.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,762,865,000 after purchasing an additional 18,518,448 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $725,870,000. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 329.1% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,703,360 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $447,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073,315 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Target by 102.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,145,204 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $499,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 1,571.3% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 462,720 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $76,640,000 after purchasing an additional 435,034 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Target Price Performance

Shares of Target stock traded up $1.65 on Thursday, reaching $130.40. The stock had a trading volume of 4,570,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,363,960. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $124.96 and a 1 year high of $181.70. The company has a market cap of $60.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.26.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.39. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $24.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Target from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Target from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Target from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $193.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Target from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.23.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Articles

