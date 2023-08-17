CNB Bank Acquires 451 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

CNB Bank grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,893 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 451 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for about 0.9% of CNB Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. CNB Bank’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 7.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 37.5% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the first quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 77.5% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on SBUX. Wedbush lowered their target price on Starbucks from $112.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Starbucks from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Starbucks from $117.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.52.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $68,307.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Trading Down 0.9 %

SBUX traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $98.07. 1,486,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,294,371. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.92. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $81.67 and a 1-year high of $115.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.93.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 64.63%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

