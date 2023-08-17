CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Director Jon E. Barfield Sells 2,345 Shares

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $131,460.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $783,830.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

CMS Energy Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of CMS stock opened at $56.58 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.33. The company has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.36. CMS Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.41 and a fifty-two week high of $71.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.95.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 78.00%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in CMS Energy during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in CMS Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 91.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho cut their price target on CMS Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CMS Energy in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CMS Energy from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Guggenheim cut their price target on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CMS Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.60.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

