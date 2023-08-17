Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Director Carl Ledbetter Sells 9,967 Shares

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) Director Carl Ledbetter sold 9,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.18, for a total value of $619,748.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,864,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,955,751.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Carl Ledbetter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 2nd, Carl Ledbetter sold 30,115 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total value of $1,979,157.80.

On Wednesday, July 26th, Carl Ledbetter sold 8,030 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total value of $520,344.00.

On Wednesday, July 19th, Carl Ledbetter sold 9,999 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.36, for a total value of $743,525.64.

On Wednesday, July 12th, Carl Ledbetter sold 7,986 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.97, for a total value of $550,794.42.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Carl Ledbetter sold 30,145 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total value of $1,952,190.20.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

Shares of NET traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,211,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,171,797. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.37 and a 52-week high of $76.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.85 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NET has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim lowered Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Cloudflare from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cloudflare from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Cloudflare from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.16.

Institutional Trading of Cloudflare

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 22.5% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 31,505,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,522,000 after buying an additional 5,787,888 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Cloudflare by 56.7% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,433,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,949,000 after purchasing an additional 9,560,273 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cloudflare by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,358,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,795,953,000 after purchasing an additional 548,149 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Cloudflare by 85,228.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 22,703,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,118,000 after purchasing an additional 22,676,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Cloudflare by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,350,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,181,000 after purchasing an additional 755,225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

