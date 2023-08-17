Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) CTO Souvik Das Sells 20,000 Shares

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) CTO Souvik Das sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $340,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 3,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,775.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Clearwater Analytics Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Clearwater Analytics stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 429,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,751. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.02 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.45 and a 200 day moving average of $16.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -154.82 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.29 and a quick ratio of 6.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clearwater Analytics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CWAN. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 11.3% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 8,945,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,865,000 after buying an additional 908,588 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 4.2% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 6,477,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,792,000 after buying an additional 261,404 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 70.9% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,220,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,272,000 after buying an additional 2,581,501 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 0.5% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,902,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,670,000 after buying an additional 31,031 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 3.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,804,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,111,000 after buying an additional 210,589 shares during the period. 45.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

