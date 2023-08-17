Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management reduced its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 872,920 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $45,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.77. 33,633,750 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,607,064. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.88 and a 200-day moving average of $49.97. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.60 and a 52 week high of $55.84. The stock has a market cap of $223.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday. 51job reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.66.

In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $130,626.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 281,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,257,620.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $103,887.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,699,833. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $130,626.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 281,493 shares in the company, valued at $14,257,620.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,134 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

