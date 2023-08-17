CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) Short Interest Update

CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 486,500 shares, a decrease of 12.5% from the July 15th total of 556,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 468,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CIR. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded CIRCOR International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on CIRCOR International in a report on Thursday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

NYSE:CIR traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.66. 147,673 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,058. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.70. CIRCOR International has a 52 week low of $13.32 and a 52 week high of $56.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.66 and a beta of 2.37.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.22. CIRCOR International had a return on equity of 35.32% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $208.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CIRCOR International will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIR. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 2,620.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 233,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,829,000 after purchasing an additional 225,055 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC raised its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 410,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,772,000 after purchasing an additional 129,289 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its position in CIRCOR International by 102.7% in the 2nd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 131,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,409,000 after acquiring an additional 66,500 shares during the period. CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CIRCOR International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,579,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in CIRCOR International by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,063,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,301,000 after acquiring an additional 58,404 shares during the period. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial.

