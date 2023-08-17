Cindicator 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $55,876.35 (CND)

Cindicator (CND) traded down 20% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 16th. In the last seven days, Cindicator has traded down 36.7% against the US dollar. One Cindicator token can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cindicator has a total market capitalization of $3.92 million and approximately $55,876.35 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cindicator Token Profile

Cindicator was first traded on September 9th, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 tokens. Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @cindicator and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cindicator is https://reddit.com/r/cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cindicator is cindicator.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2015, Cindicator is a fintech company improving investment decision-making amid high uncertainty through predictive analytics. Cindicator uses blockchain technology to create a unique ecosystem of 130,000 decentralized analysts whose insights are enhanced by AI. We call it Hybrid Intelligence.

Сindicator’s founders envision a future where the collective intelligence of analysts, data scientists, and investors is leveraged by AI to solve the most pressing problems of the post-capitalist era.”

Buying and Selling Cindicator

