Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Purchased by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 154.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,067 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,210 shares during the quarter. Church & Dwight comprises approximately 1.3% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $9,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHD. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 468.2% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of CHD traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $92.64. The company had a trading volume of 574,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,428,469. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.47. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.16 and a 1 year high of $100.52.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 60.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Church & Dwight news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 27,181 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total transaction of $2,610,191.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,444 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,797,997.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 90,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total value of $8,622,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,715.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,467 shares of company stock worth $12,037,074 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $111.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.53.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Further Reading

