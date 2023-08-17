Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Short Interest Update

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,590,000 shares, a drop of 13.4% from the July 15th total of 5,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 528,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.7 days. Approximately 14.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at Choice Hotels International

In other news, CFO Dominic Dragisich sold 15,877 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total value of $1,977,480.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,429,692.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 23.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Choice Hotels International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 3,270.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 365,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,951,000 after buying an additional 354,634 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 32.3% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 32,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after buying an additional 7,943 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the second quarter valued at about $280,000. Vestcor Inc raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 24.3% in the second quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 6,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.62% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International Stock Performance

NYSE CHH traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $134.02. 450,778 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,796. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.31. Choice Hotels International has a 1-year low of $104.15 and a 1-year high of $136.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $121.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $427.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.69 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 223.30%. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHH. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $113.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Choice Hotels International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.33.

Read Our Latest Report on Choice Hotels International

About Choice Hotels International

(Get Free Report)

Choice Hotels International, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor. The company operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Ascend Hotel Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites, Radisson Inn & Suites , Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.