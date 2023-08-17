China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a drop of 12.7% from the July 15th total of 11,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 74,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Natural Resources in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get China Natural Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CHNR

China Natural Resources Stock Down 5.0 %

About China Natural Resources

Shares of China Natural Resources stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.07. The stock had a trading volume of 15,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,508. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.05. China Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $4.40.

(Get Free Report)

China Natural Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of metal properties in the People's Republic of China. It explores for lead, silver, and other nonferrous metals. The company holds interest in the Moruogu Tong mine that covers an area of 7.81 square kilometers located in Bayannaoer City, Inner Mongolia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for China Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.