Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.00-$1.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.57 billion-$1.58 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.56 billion. Children’s Place also updated its FY24 guidance to 1.00-1.25 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLCE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Children’s Place in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Children’s Place from $40.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. B. Riley started coverage on Children’s Place in a report on Thursday, May 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Children’s Place in a research report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Children’s Place Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLCE opened at $26.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $330.84 million, a PE ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.53 and a 200-day moving average of $31.26. Children’s Place has a one year low of $14.27 and a one year high of $51.48.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $321.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.46 million. Children’s Place had a negative net margin of 2.99% and a negative return on equity of 23.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Children’s Place will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Children’s Place

In other news, CEO Jane T. Elfers purchased 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,019,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 370,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,769,782.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Children’s Place

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Children’s Place in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,294,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Children’s Place during the first quarter valued at $21,312,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Children’s Place by 73.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 348,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,174,000 after purchasing an additional 147,600 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Children’s Place in the 1st quarter worth about $5,188,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Children’s Place during the 4th quarter worth about $3,863,000.

About Children’s Place

The Children’s Place, Inc engages in the provision of apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. The firm also designs contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. It operates through The Children’s Place U.S.

Further Reading

