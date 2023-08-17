Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

CHE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Chemed from $610.00 to $576.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Chemed from $580.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

Get Chemed alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Chemed

Chemed Price Performance

CHE traded down $1.80 on Wednesday, reaching $510.66. 90,328 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,813. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $534.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $533.07. Chemed has a 52-week low of $430.16 and a 52-week high of $574.66. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.53.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by ($0.38). Chemed had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 34.65%. The company had revenue of $553.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chemed will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Chemed

In other news, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.24, for a total value of $160,006.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,270 shares in the company, valued at $1,779,664.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.24, for a total transaction of $160,006.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,779,664.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.43, for a total transaction of $2,065,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,684,331.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,624 shares of company stock worth $2,944,379. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chemed

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chemed by 824.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 477,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,486,000 after buying an additional 426,167 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 1st quarter worth about $145,407,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Chemed by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 362,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,914,000 after purchasing an additional 230,531 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 4th quarter worth about $98,742,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 4th quarter worth about $71,705,000. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

About Chemed

(Get Free Report)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.