Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 51,910 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 26% from the previous session’s volume of 41,192 shares.The stock last traded at $126.10 and had previously closed at $125.95.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chase in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.91 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 5.16.

Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 6th. The construction company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $106.65 million for the quarter. Chase had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 11.94%.

In other Chase news, CEO Adam Chase sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total value of $175,335.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 186,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,828,623.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Chase by 10.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 677,696 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,975,000 after buying an additional 63,890 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chase by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 401,244 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,532,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Chase by 2.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 358,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,114,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Chase by 2.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 331,016 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,126,000 after buying an additional 6,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AltraVue Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Chase by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 263,467 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,727,000 after buying an additional 36,470 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, engages in the manufacture and sale of protective materials for various applications in North America, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing.

