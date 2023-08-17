Chartist Inc. CA Acquires New Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Chartist Inc. CA acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 24,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,328,000. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF comprises about 10.2% of Chartist Inc. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Chartist Inc. CA owned about 0.10% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,199,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,083,000 after acquiring an additional 219,323 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 32,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 49.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 10,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Price Performance

Shares of MDYG traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $71.23. 33,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,276. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.36 and a fifty-two week high of $74.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.11 and a 200-day moving average of $69.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

