Chaarat Gold (LON:CGH) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.33

Shares of Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited (LON:CGH – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 10.33 ($0.13) and traded as low as GBX 7.50 ($0.10). Chaarat Gold shares last traded at GBX 7.50 ($0.10), with a volume of 24 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on CGH shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.89) price target on shares of Chaarat Gold in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.89) target price on shares of Chaarat Gold in a research report on Thursday, June 15th.

Chaarat Gold Price Performance

Chaarat Gold Company Profile

The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.38. The company has a market capitalization of £48.62 million, a PE ratio of -725.00 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 9.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 10.31.

Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited operates as a gold mining company. The company owns and operates the Tulkubash and the Kyzyltash gold projects in the Kyrgyz Republic, as well as the Kapan mine in Armenia. It explores for gold, copper, and zinc deposits. Chaarat Gold Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.

