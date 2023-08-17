CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $132.55

CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIB)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$132.55 and traded as high as C$139.10. CGI shares last traded at C$136.43, with a volume of 389,709 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of CGI from C$145.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of CGI from C$146.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of CGI from C$140.00 to C$155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CGI from C$145.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of CGI from C$160.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, CGI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$155.36.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$136.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$132.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.86, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of C$28.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.81.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

