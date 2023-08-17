Centurion Price Hits $2.82 on Exchanges (CNT)

Centurion (CNT) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. Over the last week, Centurion has traded 167.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Centurion has a total market capitalization of $219.07 million and $61.07 worth of Centurion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centurion coin can currently be purchased for about $2.82 or 0.00009880 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Centurion

Centurion’s total supply is 82,663,826 coins and its circulating supply is 77,663,825 coins. Centurion’s official message board is medium.com/@centurioncoin. The official website for Centurion is centurionlab.info. Centurion’s official Twitter account is @centurion_coin.

Centurion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Centurion (CNT) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate CNT through the process of mining. Centurion has a current supply of 82,663,825.857077 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Centurion is 2.93664356 USD and is down -8.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $84.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centurionlab.info.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centurion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centurion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centurion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

