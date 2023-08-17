CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Given New $34.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.10% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CNP. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Shares of NYSE:CNP traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.31. The stock had a trading volume of 548,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,829,563. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. CenterPoint Energy has a one year low of $25.03 and a one year high of $33.50. The company has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.88.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 9.71%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 127.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 137.5% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: CenterPoint Energy, Houston Electric, and CERC. The CenterPoint Energy segment consists of electric transmission and distribution services in the Texas gulf coast area in the ERCOT region and electric transmission and distribution services primarily to southwestern Indiana and includes power generation and wholesale power operations in the MISO region.

