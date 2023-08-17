Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, a decline of 17.2% from the July 15th total of 1,690,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 759,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celularity

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celularity by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Celularity in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Celularity by 177.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,590 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Celularity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Celularity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Celularity alerts:

Celularity Trading Down 7.3 %

Celularity stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.29. The stock had a trading volume of 604,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,440. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Celularity has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $3.08.

About Celularity

Celularity ( NASDAQ:CELU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 million. Celularity had a positive return on equity of 31.63% and a negative net margin of 546.56%. Research analysts predict that Celularity will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

Celularity Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops off-the-shelf placental-derived allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, immune, and infectious diseases. It operates through three segments: Cell Therapy, Degenerative Disease, and BioBanking. The company's lead therapeutic programs include CYCART-19, an allogeneic CAR-T cell for the treatment of non-Hodkin's lymphoma (NHL) and mantle cell lymphoma (MCL); CYNK-001, an allogeneic unmodified natural killer cell that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and APPL-001, a genetically modified placental-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell for the treatment of Crohn's disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Celularity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celularity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.