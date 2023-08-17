CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) Given New $58.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Robert W. Baird from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CAVA. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on CAVA Group in a research report on Monday, July 10th. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on CAVA Group in a research report on Monday, July 10th. They set an equal weight rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on CAVA Group in a research report on Monday, July 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair started coverage on CAVA Group in a research report on Monday, July 10th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on CAVA Group in a research report on Monday, July 10th. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $51.00.

NYSE:CAVA traded down $4.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.49. 2,882,246 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,957,835. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.65. CAVA Group has a 12-month low of $36.45 and a 12-month high of $58.10.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $172.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.21 million. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CAVA Group will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Tricia K. Tolivar acquired 2,500 shares of CAVA Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kenneth Robert Bertram purchased 2,295 shares of CAVA Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $33,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Tricia K. Tolivar purchased 2,500 shares of CAVA Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 9,295 shares of company stock worth $204,490 over the last three months.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in CAVA Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CAVA Group in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CAVA Group in the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CAVA Group in the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CAVA Group in the second quarter worth approximately $202,000.

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of Mediterranean restaurants. The company offers salads, dips, spreads, toppings, and dressings. It sells its products through whole food markets and grocery stores. The company also provides online food ordering services. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

