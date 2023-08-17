Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) Short Interest Up 6.8% in July

Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 89,300 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the July 15th total of 83,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, Raymond James raised shares of Carter Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of CARE stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $14.25. 89,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Carter Bankshares has a 12 month low of $12.35 and a 12 month high of $18.83. The stock has a market cap of $332.45 million, a P/E ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.14 and a 200 day moving average of $14.99.

In other Carter Bankshares news, Director Arthur Loran Adams sold 1,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $27,610.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,555 shares in the company, valued at $106,374.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have acquired 84 shares of company stock worth $1,262 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in Carter Bankshares by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 11,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Carter Bankshares by 2.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Carter Bankshares by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Carter Bankshares by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 28,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Carter Bankshares by 236.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the period. 38.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits.

