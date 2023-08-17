Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) PT Raised to $100.00 at Morgan Stanley

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CAH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $93.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $94.69.

Shares of CAH stock traded down $4.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.32. 3,074,323 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,353,819. Cardinal Health has a 12 month low of $64.99 and a 12 month high of $95.45. The company has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.45.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.06. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.13% and a negative return on equity of 67.01%. The firm had revenue of $53.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Cardinal Health will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a $0.5006 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 202.02%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAH. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cardinal Health by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 8,935 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 472,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,792,000 after purchasing an additional 28,568 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

