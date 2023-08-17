Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) Short Interest Up 5.0% in July

Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 517,700 shares, an increase of 5.0% from the July 15th total of 492,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 515,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Cardiff Oncology Price Performance

NASDAQ CRDF traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.95. 159,739 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,450. Cardiff Oncology has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $3.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.66.

Get Cardiff Oncology alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cardiff Oncology

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 135.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 57,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 33,250 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,691 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 757,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 7,972 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 145.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 79,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 47,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 176.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 10,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Cardiff Oncology from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRDF

About Cardiff Oncology

(Get Free Report)

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel therapies to treat various cancers in California. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, an oral selective Polo-like Kinase 1 Inhibitor to treatment a range of solid tumor cancers and hematologic malignancies, such as KRAS/NRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal and metastatic pancreatic cancer, as well as investigator-initiated trials in triple negative breast cancer and small cell lung cancer; and TROV-054 is a Phase 1b/2 for FOLFIRI and bevacizumab.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiff Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiff Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.