Cardano Trading 8.4% Lower Over Last Week (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 17th. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000971 BTC on major exchanges. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $9.64 billion and $225.19 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,782.32 or 0.06291832 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00040084 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00019024 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00028146 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00013195 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000191 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00004254 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,076,551,300 coins and its circulating supply is 35,044,434,038 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

