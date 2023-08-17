Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Short Interest Down 11.8% in July

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 369,400 shares, a decrease of 11.8% from the July 15th total of 419,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 319,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

NASDAQ CSWC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,536. The firm has a market capitalization of $873.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Capital Southwest has a twelve month low of $16.28 and a twelve month high of $22.92.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 39.67% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of $37.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.91 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Capital Southwest will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is an increase from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.33%. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is 131.71%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Capital Southwest during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Southwest during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Capital Southwest during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Capital Southwest during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Capital Southwest in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CSWC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Capital Southwest from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

