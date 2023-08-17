Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 85,300 shares, a decrease of 15.0% from the July 15th total of 100,400 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 30,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

CCBG has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Capital City Bank Group from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Capital City Bank Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:CCBG traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.26. The company had a trading volume of 21,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,538. The firm has a market capitalization of $514.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.40. Capital City Bank Group has a 12-month low of $28.03 and a 12-month high of $36.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $67.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital City Bank Group will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Capital City Bank Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.38%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCBG. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Capital City Bank Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capital City Bank Group during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 336.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 599.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.16% of the company’s stock.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

