Canna-Global Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CNGLW) Short Interest Up 5.3% in July

Canna-Global Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CNGLW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the July 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Canna-Global Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of Canna-Global Acquisition stock remained flat at $0.02 during trading on Wednesday. Canna-Global Acquisition has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.03.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canna-Global Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canna-Global Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.