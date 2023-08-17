Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Target Price to $285.00

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $300.00 to $285.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the life sciences company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ILMN. Bank of America decreased their price target on Illumina from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Illumina from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Illumina from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Illumina from $337.00 to $328.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Illumina from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $236.05.

ILMN traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $169.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 617,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,185. Illumina has a twelve month low of $167.88 and a twelve month high of $248.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $190.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.37, a PEG ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.12.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.30. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 93.86%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Illumina will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.08, for a total value of $95,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,747,861.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,048,402 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,020,787,000 after purchasing an additional 527,005 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Illumina by 145.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,869,403 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $782,393,000 after buying an additional 2,294,942 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 18.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,473,112 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $649,525,000 after acquiring an additional 544,786 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 268.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,113,230 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $427,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,912,714 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $386,751,000 after acquiring an additional 351,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

