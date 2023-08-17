Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Major Shareholder Purchases $168,981.00 in Stock

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Get Free Report) major shareholder Investors I. L.P. Mbg acquired 7,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.39 per share, with a total value of $168,981.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,775,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,880,105.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Byline Bancorp Stock Up 0.8 %

BY stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,823. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.64. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.40 and a 12 month high of $26.00. The company has a market capitalization of $938.02 million, a PE ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.19.

Get Byline Bancorp alerts:

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $90.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.00 million. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 12.74%. Sell-side analysts expect that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Byline Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.85%.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Byline Bancorp from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Byline Bancorp

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Byline Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Byline Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 277.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Byline Bancorp by 180.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. 48.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Byline Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Byline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.