Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Director Valle Perochena Antonio Del Purchases 2,100 Shares

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Get Free Report) Director Valle Perochena Antonio Del purchased 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.29 per share, with a total value of $44,709.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,767,701 shares in the company, valued at $250,534,354.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Byline Bancorp Stock Performance

BY traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.47. The company had a trading volume of 171,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,080. The company has a market capitalization of $938.02 million, a PE ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.19. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.40 and a twelve month high of $26.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.64.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.09. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $90.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Byline Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.85%.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Byline Bancorp from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,789,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,098,000 after purchasing an additional 76,244 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 55.3% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Byline Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $1,016,000. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its position in Byline Bancorp by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 25,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.26% of the company’s stock.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

