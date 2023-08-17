Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR – Get Free Report) traded down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.51 and last traded at $1.51. 28,327 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 90,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.57.

Burning Rock Biotech Trading Down 5.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.84.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $20.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.12 million. Burning Rock Biotech had a negative net margin of 157.30% and a negative return on equity of 72.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Burning Rock Biotech

About Burning Rock Biotech

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Burning Rock Biotech by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,436,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,348,000 after purchasing an additional 140,533 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,053,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,786,000 after buying an additional 26,289 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 60.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 60,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 22,805 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 196,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 22,457 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Burning Rock Biotech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and commercializes cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Central Laboratory Business, In-Hospital Business, and Pharma Research and Development Services. The company primarily offers next-generation sequencing-based tissue and liquid biopsy cancer therapy selection and prognosis prediction tests for various range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

