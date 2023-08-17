Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR – Get Free Report) traded down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.51 and last traded at $1.51. 28,327 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 90,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.57.
Burning Rock Biotech Trading Down 5.3 %
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.84.
Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $20.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.12 million. Burning Rock Biotech had a negative net margin of 157.30% and a negative return on equity of 72.57%.
Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and commercializes cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Central Laboratory Business, In-Hospital Business, and Pharma Research and Development Services. The company primarily offers next-generation sequencing-based tissue and liquid biopsy cancer therapy selection and prognosis prediction tests for various range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.
