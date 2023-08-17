Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. Increases Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 338,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,907 shares during the quarter. American Tower makes up 3.7% of Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $69,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in American Tower by 629.4% in the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower in the second quarter valued at $30,000. 97.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of AMT stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $178.04. 873,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,099,789. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $177.40 and a twelve month high of $279.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $83.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.99, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $189.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.12.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at American Tower

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 303.38%.

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.91, for a total value of $665,718.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,085,715.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total transaction of $510,412.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,482,406.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.91, for a total value of $665,718.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,085,715.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMT. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on American Tower from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on American Tower from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.93.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

