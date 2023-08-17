Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Sunday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.3359 per share on Monday, September 25th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BHFAN traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.20. 97,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,138. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.56. Brighthouse Financial has a 1-year low of $14.62 and a 1-year high of $21.90.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

