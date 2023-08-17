Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAM) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.2891 per share on Monday, September 25th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This is an increase from Brighthouse Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.
Brighthouse Financial Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of BHFAM stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.42. The company had a trading volume of 43,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,505. Brighthouse Financial has a 12 month low of $12.45 and a 12 month high of $19.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.75 and its 200 day moving average is $15.43.
