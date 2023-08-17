Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Sells 1,271 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,271 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 100,433.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $808,123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,838,811 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Duke Energy by 519.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,797,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $391,115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,184,331 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Duke Energy by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,097,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $421,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862,023 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Duke Energy by 19,064.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,377,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Duke Energy by 27.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,271,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $605,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DUK traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $91.91. The company had a trading volume of 429,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,903,187. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.76 and a 12-month high of $113.67. The stock has a market cap of $70.84 billion, a PE ratio of 51.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.76 and its 200 day moving average is $94.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.07). Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 224.58%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a report on Sunday, June 11th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.55.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

